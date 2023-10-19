Hosp whodunit: Charges fly. Not Israel, says US

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI/GAZA/TEL AVIV : The explosion at a Gaza hospital on Tuesday was not done by Israel but by its foes, US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday. “I was deeply saddened and outraged by the explosion of the hospital in Gaza yesterday, and based on what I’ve seen, it appears as though it was done by the other team, not you,” Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a meeting in Tel Aviv.

While firmly backing Israel in its war on Hamas, Biden also shared his concerns about the rising civilian casualties. He said Israel can draw lessons from the US campaigns after the 9/11 terror attacks. “Justice must be done. But I caution this: While you feel that rage, don’t be consumed by it. After 9/11, we were enraged... While we sought justice and got justice, we also made mistakes,” the US president added.

After the explosion at the Gaza hospital on Tuesday, Hamas officials had claimed at least 500 people died and blamed it on an Israeli air strikes. Israel Defence Forces, however, denied the claim and said their analysis showed the hospital was hit by a misfired rocket launched by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the second largest militant group in Gaza after Hamas. For its part, the Islamic Jihad denied any role in the attack, saying it wasn’t operating from there.

Israel also released drone footage of the scene of the explosion to show that there was no impact crater from any missile or bomb. An Israeli air strike would have created a huge crater, it explained. While Hamas and Israel are blaming each other for the hospital attack, world leaders expressed horror over the turn of events. Expressing anguish over the ongoing conflict and civilian casualties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was deeply shocked at the tragic loss of lives in the hosptial blast. “Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, and prayers for speedy recovery of those injured. Civilian casualties in the ongoing conflict are a matter of serious and continuing concern. Those involved should be held responsible,” he said in a post on X.

Humanitarian aid to Gaza after Biden push

Netanyahu’s office on Wednesday said Israel will allow Egypt to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza. The decision was approved in light of a request from Biden, it said, adding that it ‘will not thwart’ deliveries of food, water and medicine, as long as the supplies do not reach Hamas. Biden also announced $100 mn humanitarian aid in the war-torn Gaza and the West Bank

Jordan cancels peace summit after blast

Biden was supposed to travel from Israel to Jordan for a peace summit with the leaders of Jordan, Egypt and the Palestinian Authority. However, Jordan late on Tuesday night cancelled the summit that was to be held in Amman, over the hospital attack

