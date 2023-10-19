Home Nation

'I want to leave CM's post but it is not leaving me', says Gehlot

The Rajasthan CM, whose government had faced a rebellion led by his bete noire Sachin Pilot in 2020, said he has adopted the policy of "forgive and forget" and moved on.

Published: 19th October 2023

Ashok Gehlot

Senior Congress leader and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot addresses the media at AICC Hq., in New Delhi.(Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said he wants to leave the state's top post but the post is not leaving him and probably may not leave him.

He, however, also said that there would be something in him that the party high command had chosen him to lead the state thrice but any decision taken by the leadership going forward would be acceptable to all.

Gehlot, whose government had faced a rebellion led by his bete noire Sachin Pilot in 2020, said he has adopted the policy of "forgive and forget" and moved on.

Taking strong objection to the raids by the Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax Department against opposition leaders, he sought the prime minister's intervention to stop them immediately as the model code was in force.

He also urged the Election Commission to intervene.

Asked whether there were any differences within the party on the grant of party tickets, he said there are no differences and all decisions are taken unanimously.

Rajasthan polls would take place on November 25 and votes would be counted on December 3.

