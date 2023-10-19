Home Nation

IIT-Khargapur student suicide: Kin allege 'unnecessary pressure' by faculty

The victim's father and uncle claimed that he was under tremendous pressure from a section of the faculty over completion of a project within a specific period.

Published: 19th October 2023 02:24 PM

IIT Kharagpur

IIT-Kharagpur (File Photo)

By IANS

KOLKATA: A day after a fourth year student of IIT-Kharagpur was found dead in his hostel room, his parents on Thursday held a section of the institute's faculty responsible for their son's apparent suicide.

They alleged that K. Kiran Chandra was forced to take the extreme step owing to "unnecessary" pressure by the faculty.

This morning, the victim's father and uncle arrived at the university from their home state Telangana and claimed that Kiran was under tremendous pressure from a section of the faculty over completion of a project within a specific period.

"The institute authorities could have informed us if Kiran was lagging somewhere. Unable to bear the pressure, our son resorted to the extreme step," the victim’s father said.

However, the victim's father and uncle confirmed that they will not initiate any legal proceedings against the IIT-Kharagpur authorities as it not bring back the victim.

Meanwhile, the IIT-Kharagpur has also confirmed the death as "suicide" in a statement issued by them.

Since last year, the institution has been in the national headlines because of mysterious deaths of students within the campus.

In October 2022, a student Faizan Ahmed died under mysterious circumstances within the institute campus.

In his case too, the body was recovered from a hostel room. The matter reached the level of Calcutta High Court.

Again in June this year, another student Suriya Dipen was found dead in the campus.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7)

