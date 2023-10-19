Left blames Israel, says attack on Gaza hospital ‘horrendous war crime’

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Left parties on Wednesday condemned the attack on a hospital in war-torn Gaza that killed hundreds of people. While the Communist Party of India (CPI) termed the incident “the most inhuman and cruellest attack”, the CPI-Marxist (CPM) said it was the “horrendous war crime committed by the Israeli government”.

CPI general secretary D Raja said Israel is continuously violating all the norms. “CPI condemns the inhuman Israeli attack on al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza in the strongest terms. Israel is continuously violating all norms & the hospital massacre is the cruelest attack claiming the lives of over 500 Palestinians, including women & children. This should stop!” he posted on X.

“The party appeals to the international community to stand with the Palestinians in this critical time and force Israel to halt the inhumane attacks on innocent Palestinians. The party urges the Union government led by Narendra Modi to strictly adhere to the Indian stand on Palestine agreed upon at the United Nations and not to deviate from the age-old stand of supporting Palestinian cause,” Raja wrote.

The CPIM said “the bombing of a Gaza hospital late last night that had killed at least 500 Palestinians needs to be called out for what it is — a war crime. Stop this genocide.” Brinda Karat, a member of CPIM’s Polit Bureau, said that the Indian government and PM Modi must take a stand against what Israel has been doing.

“Israel identifying and targeting a hospital in Gaza, killing hundreds of people, is not an act of self-defence. Let’s be clear about it. It is a war crime. But what is of concern for all of us here in India is the deafening silence of our government; our own PM, who seems to be equating the act of Hamas with the rights of every people of Palestine,” she said.

