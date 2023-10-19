Nitish revives possibility of returning to NDA, says his friendship with BJP leaders is 'forever'

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday created a flutter in political circles by admitting that he would be friends with BJP leaders throughout his life.

Nitish revealed his immense affection for BJP leaders while speaking at the convocation ceremony of Mahatma Gandhi Central University in Motihari. President Droupadi Murmu as well as Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar also graced the occasion.

In his zest to express his affection for BJP leaders, he also took a dig at the former UPA government for not accepting his request to open a central university in Motihari. He said that it became possible only after the NDA government was formed at the centre.

"The former UPA government led by Manmohan Singh did not listen to my request but when the new government was formed in 2014, my request was accepted," he remarked.

Nitish said that the former UPA government had announced plans to open a central university in 2007. In 2009, the then-Manmohan Singh government had passed the Central Universities Act. A decision was taken to open a central university in Bihar.

Nitish said that at that time he had demanded from the central government to open the university in Motihari as Mahatma Gandhi had launched his freedom movement from there. "Bapu had also awakened the flame of education in Motihari," Nitish said.

The Bihar CM said that he repeatedly told the then central government to open a central university in Motihari but it did not agree. Nitish Kumar said that during the time of Manmohan Singh, he had met the then Union Education Minister but it did not serve any purpose.

The former Manmohan Singh government agreed to open a central university in Gaya. It was only in 2016 that the central government decided to open a central university in the name of Bapu in Motihari as work on it also started the same year.

Pointing towards BJP MP from Motihari Radha Mohan Singh and other BJP leaders present in that programme, Nitish said that all these people were his friends. He said that he would have a relationship with them as long as he was alive and advised not to worry about it.

