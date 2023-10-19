PM Modi speaks to Palestine President in balancing act, condoles civilian deaths and promises aid

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday to offer his condolences on the loss of civilian lives in Gaza.

"I spoke with President Abbas and conveyed my condolences at the loss of civilian lives at the Al Ahli hospital in Gaza. We will continue to send humanitarian assistance to Palestinian people. I also shared our deep concern at the terrorism, violence and deteriorating security situation in the region. Reiterated India’s long-standing principled position on the Israel-Palestine issue," said PM Modi.

India has condemned the horrific terrorist attack on Israel and has reiterated that the international community must stand together in combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Spoke to the President of the Palestinian Authority H.E. Mahmoud Abbas. Conveyed my condolences at the loss of civilian lives at the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza. We will continue to send humanitarian assistance for the Palestinian people. Shared our deep concern at the terrorism,… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 19, 2023

"As regards Palestine, we have reiterated our long standing position of advocating the resumption of direct negotiations towards establishing a sovereign, independent and viable State of Palestine living within secure and recognized borders, side by side at peace with Israel," said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

India has expressed concern at civilian casualties in the ongoing conflict.

"We also remain concerned about the humanitarian situation. We would urge the full respect and strict observance of international humanitarian law," Bagchi added.

India has been supporting Palestine and Palestinian refugees through significant contributions to the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA). A total of $ 29.53 million has been contributed to UNRWA between 2002 and 2023. The Indian annual contribution to UNRWA was increased from $1.25 million to $5 million in 2018. India has pledged annual contribution of $5 million for the next two years (FY 2023-24 and FY 2024-25).

