Rahul Gandhi silent on graft cases against him, family: BJP

Bhatia accused Rahul Gandhi of lacking faith in both the Constitution and the apex court due to his comments on the issue.

Published: 19th October 2023 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2023 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a counterattack against Rahul Gandhi’s criticism of the government regarding reports of inflated invoicing by the Adani Group in coal imports. At a press conference on Wednesday, Gaurav Bhatia, the spokesperson for the BJP, emphasised that the matter involving the business conglomerate is currently before the Supreme Court. 

Bhatia accused Rahul Gandhi of lacking faith in both the Constitution and the apex court due to his comments on the issue. Bhatia went further, alleging that the Gandhis are the “most corrupt” family globally. He pointed out that Rahul Gandhi himself is on bail in the National Herald case and never addresses the corruption charges against him or the alleged wrongdoings of his brother-in-law, Robert Vadra.

Bhatia raised the issue of Karnataka minister and Congress leader Shivanand Patil being showered with currency notes in poll-bound Telangana. Patil, he said, has acknowledged that it was him in the viral video, but there has been no reaction from the Congress leadership. Patil must be immediately sacked as the continuation of such a “corrupt” minister is a threat to democracy, Bhatia said. “On the one hand, there is an honest prime minister and the BJP serving people under his leadership. On the other hand, there is a massively corrupt Congress,” Bhatia claimed.

