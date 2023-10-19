Home Nation

Siblings kill teen in Gujarat fearing untimely death of family member if she stayed alive

The initial investigation revealed that the three siblings were highly religious. They were on fast since the first day of Navratri.

Published: 19th October 2023

Superstitious beliefs tragically claimed the life of a 15-year-old girl who was killed by her siblings on the eve of Navratri as they feared the untimely death of a family member if she stayed alive.

The  horrific incident took place in Hajamchora village of Jamnagar district's Dhrol taluka in Gujarat, as reported by the Times of India.

The incident came to light when the victim Sharda Tadvi's neighbour found something fishy in the behaviour of the girl's siblings -- brother Rakesh and elder sister Savita -- and informed the police. The cops found Sharda's body and detained the two siblings.

Rakesh and Sharda had been living in the village for the past one-and-a-half years and worked as labourers. Savita had arrived at their house a week ago.

The initial investigation revealed that the three siblings were highly religious. They were on fast since the first day of Navratri. While performing rituals, Savita told her brother that Sharda's sinful deeds had reached the peak and if she was alive, there would be an untimely death in the family.

As a result, they disrobed her, thrashed her with wooden sticks and stabbed her with a knife repeatedly, said police. They also dragged her to the courtyard and banged her head on an iron cot and wall.

A complaint has been lodged and a probe is on.

