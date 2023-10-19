Home Nation

Srinagar Diary: L-G sets up panel to identify illegal foreigners

The Lt Governor administration in Jammu and Kashmir has set-up a high level panel to identify foreign nationals who are illegally overstaying in the Union Territory since January 1, 2011.

Government figures say 1.88 crore tourists visited Kashmir last year | zahoor punjabi

The Lt Governor administration in Jammu and Kashmir has set-up a high level panel to identify foreign nationals who are illegally overstaying in the Union Territory since January 1, 2011. A six-member committee has been formed by the J&K’s Home Department. The panel would be headed by the Financial Commissioner/ Additional Chief secretary Home. The other members of the panel include   Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (FRRO), Bureau of Immigration and CID, among others. The Committee has been tasked to prepare a monthly report and submit the report by 7th of every month. 

BJP doubles its membership in Valley
The abrogation of Article 370 and 35A, which granted special status and special privileges to J&K residents, has not affected the growth and reach of BJP in Kashmir. The party’s membership has more than doubled in the last four years and is now around 7.5 lakhs. BJP’s Kashmir spokesman Altaf Thakur said, of the total 7.5 lakh BJP members in Kashmir, 3.50 lakh members are in south Kashmir while central Kashmir stands at number 2 and north Kashmir at number 3 on membership. The doubling of BJP membership took place despite protest on scrapping special status.

Power cuts announced even as winter sets in
Even as winter is yet to set in, the authorities have issued a power curtailment schedule for Kashmir. The authorities have announced 4 and a half-hours power curtailment in metered areas and 8 hours power cut in non metered areas on a daily basis. People in the Valley complain that they were already facing lengthy power cuts and irregular electric supply after the onset of autumn. Even in summers, there was an erratic power supply. The residents complain that they were assured 24x7 power supply after installation of the smart meters. However, even after installation of smart meters, the uninterrupted power supply still remains a dream. 

