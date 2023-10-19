Public flogging of Muslim men in Gujarat's Kheda: HC sentences 4 police officers to undergo 14 days imprisonment

By Online Desk

The Gujarat High Court on Thursday found four police officers guilty of committing contempt of court and sentenced them to undergo 14 days of simple imprisonment for publicly flogging Muslim men in the Kheda district on October 4, 2022.

The policemen were accused of publicly flogging five Muslim men by tying them to a pole after they were arrested for allegedly pelting stones at a garba event during the Navaratri festival in Undhela village.

A bench of Justices AS Supehia and Gita Gopi remarked that the court was not happy that this day had come when it was passing such orders asking the officers to undergo Simple Imprisonment. The court imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 each on the police officers, failing which they will have to undergo a further 3-day imprisonment, Live Law reports.

However, the order of the sentence has been stayed for three months following a request from the counsel of the accused to file an appeal against the order, Live Law said.

Earlier, on October 4, the High Court passed an order of framing contempt charges against a Local Crime Branch Inspector (AV. Parmar), Sub-Inspector ((D.B. Kumavat), Head Constable (Kanaksingh Laxman Singh) and a Constable (Raju Rameshbhai Dabhi). Thereafter, on October 16, the Victims refused to accept monetary compensation from the four policemen, Live Law said.

In a previous hearing, the High Court had asked the state government as to whether any law permitted that ‘an accused can be tied up to a pole and beaten up in full public view?’ it added.

The videos of flogging which had gone viral on social media show accused policemen tying the victims to a poll and beating them with sticks, in full public view and amid cheers from the onlooking crowd.

