20-year-old dies by suicide after grandfather asks him to wait for new mobile

By PTI

CHITRADURGA, Karnataka: A 20-year-old youth died a day after he attempted suicide by consuming fertiliser following his grandfather's alleged refusal to buy him a new mobile phone, police said on Friday.

During 'Mahaganapati Shobhayatra' in his Kolahal village in this district on October 8, Yashwanth lost his mobile phone after which he asked his grandfather to buy him a new one, police said.

According to the police, his grandfather, a farmer, promised to get him a new cell phone after harvesting onions.

However, on October 18, he demanded that he be given a new mobile phone immediately. But when his grandfather refused to do so, he consumed fertiliser. Yashwant was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital.

He died on Thursday while being shifted to a hospital in the district headquarters town of Davangere for further treatment, a senior police officer said.

Yashwanth had been living in the village with his mother and grandparents after his father passed away several years ago.

He used to help them with farming, the officer said.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

