'Adolescent girls must control their sexual urges,' says Calcutta HC; acquits youth convicted for raping minor girl

By Online Desk

Adolescent girls must control their sexual urges instead of giving in to two minutes of pleasure. On the other hand, adolescent boys must respect young girls and women and their dignity and bodily autonomy, observed Calcutta High Court on Wednesday.

A division bench of Justices Chitta Ranjan Dash and Partha Sarathi Sen, according to the Bar and Bench, also compiled "duties of" adolescent girls and boys while acquitting a youth, who was convicted for raping a minor girl, with whom he had a 'romantic affair'.

The list of duties of adolescent girls includes, "Control sexual urge/urges as in the eyes of society she is the looser when she gives in to enjoy the sexual pleasure of hardly two minutes."

The court, Bar and Bench report, said: "It is the duty/obligation of every female adolescent to: (i) Protect her right to integrity of her body. (ii) Protect her dignity and self-worth. (iii) Thrive for overall development of her self transcending gender barriers.

For adolescent boys, the Court said, "...he should train his mind to respect a woman, her self worth, her dignity and privacy, and right to autonomy of her body."

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Adolescent girls must control their sexual urges instead of giving in to two minutes of pleasure. On the other hand, adolescent boys must respect young girls and women and their dignity and bodily autonomy, observed Calcutta High Court on Wednesday. A division bench of Justices Chitta Ranjan Dash and Partha Sarathi Sen, according to the Bar and Bench, also compiled "duties of" adolescent girls and boys while acquitting a youth, who was convicted for raping a minor girl, with whom he had a 'romantic affair'. The list of duties of adolescent girls includes, "Control sexual urge/urges as in the eyes of society she is the looser when she gives in to enjoy the sexual pleasure of hardly two minutes."googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The court, Bar and Bench report, said: "It is the duty/obligation of every female adolescent to: (i) Protect her right to integrity of her body. (ii) Protect her dignity and self-worth. (iii) Thrive for overall development of her self transcending gender barriers. For adolescent boys, the Court said, "...he should train his mind to respect a woman, her self worth, her dignity and privacy, and right to autonomy of her body." Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp