Congress releases list of 88 candidates for Madhya Pradesh elections

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

BHOPAL: Four days after naming candidates for 144 out of the total 230 seats for the November 17 Madhya Pradesh assembly polls, the opposition Congress released the second list of 88 candidates on Thursday night.

The second list saw leaders named in the first list being changed in at least three seats. Owing to growing unrest within the party ranks across the state following the first list, it changed candidates in Datia, Gotegaon and Pichhore.

While two times former MLA Rajendra Bharti was named from Datia seat (in place of Avdhesh Nayak, former BJP leader who had joined the Congress), former Vidhan Sabha speaker NP Prajapati, who was denied the ticket from his Gotegaon-SC seat in the first list, was named the candidate from the same seat in the fresh list.

Shailendra Singh, who was earlier named the candidate from the Pichhore seat, was replaced with Arvind Singh Lodhi. The list included names of at least four former BJP leaders who had joined the Congress over the last few months.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

