Ashok Gehlot rules out rift in Rajasthan Congress as 1st list yet to be out

Preetha Nair By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid ambiguity over candidate selection and reports of a rift ahead of the assembly polls, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Thursday that he wanted to leave the state’s top post “but the post is not leaving me and probably may not leave me in future.” In a presser, Gehlot said there was something in him that the party leadership had chosen him to lead the state thrice. “However, any decision taken by the leadership will be acceptable to all,” he added.

A party source said the party has decided to drop at least 25 sitting MLAs, based on their performance.

While Congress is yet to announce the first list of candidates for the November 25 assembly polls, Gehlot dismissed reports of differences of opinion between him and his former deputy Sachin Pilot over candidates. He said he was not opposed to a party ticket to Pilot’s supporters.

“There are no differences whatsoever. All decisions are taken with unanimity. The BJP is jittery as to why there are no fights happening in our ranks. You must be pointing towards Sachin Pilot. All decisions are being made after taking into account everyone’s opinion. I am a participant in the decisions taken in favour of Sachin Pilot’s supporters,” said the CM.

On his uneasy relationship with Pilot after he led a revolt three years back, Gehlot said he has adopted the policy of “forgive and forget.” Though the CM did not specify when the first list of candidates will be out, it is learnt that the top leadership may drop more sitting MLAs belonging to the Gehlot camp. There was no consensus over the probable candidates during the CEC meeting held on Wednesday. Gehlot insists on giving tickets to his loyalists.

The leadership is not on the same page with Gehlot over his demand for the ticket to 3 of his ministers — Shanti Dhariwal, Mahesh Joshi and Dharmendra Rathore. They were issued show cause notices for their rebellion during the party’s presidential elections last October.

