Lucknow Diary: Congress and SP alliance in jeopardy?

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

Congress and SP alliance in jeopardy?

The Madhya Pradesh assembly elections have triggered major differences between two key INDIA alliance constituents — Samajwadi Party and Congress. Waiting endlessly for senior partner Congress to finalise the seat-sharing formula in Madhya Pradesh, the SP finally announced its list of 22 candidates for the polls. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav took strong exception to the Congress’ indifference towards the SP and asked the party leadership to clarify whether the opposition parties’ alliance was at the national or state level. He also hinted that the Congress would be met out with the same treatment in Uttar Pradesh.

Trouble in paradise for Kunda MLA

The marital discord between UP’s strongman and Kunda MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya and his wife Bhanvi Singh took an interesting turn this week. During a hearing at Saket Court, Raja Bhaiya’s father Uday Pratap Singh appeared on behalf of his daughter-in-law. The senior Raja has been supporting Bhanvi since the beginning of this high-profile court battle over the marital discord between Raja and his wife. Bhanvi, meanwhile, has demanded Rs 10 lakh per month as maintenance arguing that she is in the habit of using costly brands.

Lucknow’s marquee cultural event returns

After five years, the state capital’s marquee cultural event, Lucknow Mahotsav, is all set to make a comeback this year. The cultural extravaganza would be held at its old venue — the Kanshiram Smriti Upvan in Ashiana — from November 25 to December 5. According to tourism department officials, over 1,000 stalls of various products from across the country would be set up during the 10-day festival. Besides, it will have performances by international, local and Bollywood artistes, besides food stalls, mushairas, kavi sammelans, Yuva Mahotsav and other competitions. Other major attractions would be Braj, Awadhi and Bundeli folk songs.

