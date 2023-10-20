Home Nation

Priest found dead at Hanumangarhi temple in Ayodhya

Published: 20th October 2023 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2023 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

murder, stabbed

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A 44-year-old priest, residing in an Ashram on the campus of revered Hanumangarhi temple close to high security Ram Janmabhoomi premises in Ayodhya was found dead with his throat slit in his room on Thursday morning. The body of the deceased Sadhu Ram Saharey Das, disciple of Durlabh Das, had deep cuts on the chest and back as well.

According to police sources, it seemed to be the handiwork of someone familiar with the Sadhu. However, the preliminary inquiry did not establish any forced entry into Ram Saharey Das’ room. As per Ayodhya Senior police superintendent Raj Karan Nayyar, Das stayed in the room of an Ashram on Hanumangarhi Temple premises with two disciples — Rishabh Shukla and Govind Das — who were now the key suspects of the murder. The SSP added that while Govind Das was being interrogated, Rishabh Shukla was missing. 

Nayyar said four teams were set up to trace the second suspect. Nayyar said they were informed about the incident around 7am on Thursday. Das’ body with slit throat was found after he did not turn up for morning prayers. Nayyar said Das was one of the assistant priests at Hanumangarhi Temple. 

Nayyar cited the initial spot examination and said it suggested Das was murdered with a sharp-edged weapon. However, the weapon of murder was yet to be recovered. Nayyar said Das had some confrontation with his disciples on Wednesday night even as police were trying to ascertain the exact reason for the murder.

