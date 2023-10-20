Home Nation

Uttarakhand government signs MoUs worth Rs 54,550 crore for Global Investor Summit

Under this, investment MoUs worth Rs 11,925 crore were signed in Dubai on the first day and Rs 3,550 crore in Abu Dhabi on the second day. 

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo | PTI)

By Narendra Sethi
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: As many as 27 industry and business houses from India and abroad have signed agreements worth Rs 54,550 crore with the Uttarakhand government for the Global Investor Summit to be held in the state later this year.

“In all the meetings held with various investor groups in London, Birmingham, Delhi, and now Dubai and Abu Dhabi, under the Uttarakhand Global Investor Summit, it was clear that investors have a special attraction to come and invest in the state,” Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said while talking to media persons on his return from Abu Dhabi.

“During the two-day UAE visit, investment MoUs worth Rs 15,475 crore have been signed,”  the Chief Minister said.

Under this, investment MoUs worth Rs 11,925 crore were signed in Dubai on the first day and Rs 3,550 crore in Abu Dhabi on the second day. 

Dhami made his next target clear as soon as he returned from the UAE, saying, “All the agreements signed in Britain, Delhi and UAE will be implemented.” The companies have promised that they will not go back on the promise of investment in Uttarakhand.

