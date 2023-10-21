Akhilesh mellows down over alliance with Congress in MP, says 'will support Congress if needed'

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Amid the ongoing spat between the Samajwadi Party and Congress leaders over seat sharing in Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav sought to cool down the situation.

While reiterating his disenchantment with the behaviour and attitude of Congress’s MP leadership, he said, “I have received someone’s message through the top Congress leader. If a leader of his stature is saying something, then I will have to go by it.”

The SP chief, while responding with media persons in Hardoi over the knot in the Indian alliance, said, “If the Congress calls us and seeks our help, then SP won’t refuse. We will go by the earlier tradition and

strike the alliance with the grand old party. We have backed Congress earlier also in MP to defeat the BJP,” adding that the Congress would have to clear its stand on the alliance.

If INDIA could issue a list of (news) anchors to be boycotted, the same clarity could be maintained on other issues as well, he further added.

On the contrary, the senior SP leader and party’s national general secretary and also Akhilesh’s uncle Ramgopal Yadav hit back at former MP CM and Congress stalwart Kamal Nath by calling him ‘chhutbhaiyya neta (ordinary leader).

On Kamalnath's "leave it brother Akhilesh-Vakhilesh" remark, Ramgopal said, "We have nothing to say on them, they are ordinary leaders." Earlier, while reacting to Kamal Nath's remarks and UP Congress President Ajay Rai's statements, uncle Shivpal Yadav had also said that Congress should ban its small leaders from speaking.

Akhilesh was left miffed and betrayed by the Congress’s attitude in MP. He failed to see any progress in prolonged meetings over tie-ups in MP if the opposition alliance did not include state elections and INDIA was stitched only for the Lok Sabha polls.

He even threatened Congress to give a tit-for-tat treatment in UP where he claimed that no one but SP could give a tough fight to the ruling BJP.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

LUCKNOW: Amid the ongoing spat between the Samajwadi Party and Congress leaders over seat sharing in Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav sought to cool down the situation. While reiterating his disenchantment with the behaviour and attitude of Congress’s MP leadership, he said, “I have received someone’s message through the top Congress leader. If a leader of his stature is saying something, then I will have to go by it.” The SP chief, while responding with media persons in Hardoi over the knot in the Indian alliance, said, “If the Congress calls us and seeks our help, then SP won’t refuse. We will go by the earlier tradition and strike the alliance with the grand old party. We have backed Congress earlier also in MP to defeat the BJP,” adding that the Congress would have to clear its stand on the alliance.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); If INDIA could issue a list of (news) anchors to be boycotted, the same clarity could be maintained on other issues as well, he further added. On the contrary, the senior SP leader and party’s national general secretary and also Akhilesh’s uncle Ramgopal Yadav hit back at former MP CM and Congress stalwart Kamal Nath by calling him ‘chhutbhaiyya neta (ordinary leader). On Kamalnath's "leave it brother Akhilesh-Vakhilesh" remark, Ramgopal said, "We have nothing to say on them, they are ordinary leaders." Earlier, while reacting to Kamal Nath's remarks and UP Congress President Ajay Rai's statements, uncle Shivpal Yadav had also said that Congress should ban its small leaders from speaking. #WATCH उत्तर प्रदेश: समाजवादी पार्टी पर कमलनाथ समेत कांग्रेस नेताओं के बयानों के बारे में पूछे जाने पर जब सपा सांसद रामगोपाल यादव ने कहा, "हमें इनपर कुछ नहीं कहना है, ये छुटवइये नेता हैं।" pic.twitter.com/ZSecKshUGV — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) October 21, 2023 Akhilesh was left miffed and betrayed by the Congress’s attitude in MP. He failed to see any progress in prolonged meetings over tie-ups in MP if the opposition alliance did not include state elections and INDIA was stitched only for the Lok Sabha polls. He even threatened Congress to give a tit-for-tat treatment in UP where he claimed that no one but SP could give a tough fight to the ruling BJP. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp