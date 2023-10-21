Chandigarh Diary: Flavoured hookah again banned in Haryana

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

Bathinda airport resumes operation

With an Air Alliance flight from Delhi landing at Bathinda airport, the air services to and from the airport resumed after a gap of three years. However, the resumption led to a credit war between rulling AAP and Shiromani Akali Dal, a party in opposition. Both Bathinda MP and SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal and AAP leader and Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian reached the airport to welcome flyers with bouquets. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann congratulated people for the resumption of services and credited the AAP while Harsimrat recalled that the airport at Bathinda was inaugurated when her party was in power.

Flavoured hookah again banned in Haryana

The BJP-led Haryana government has once again imposed a ban on flavoured hookahs, which were available at several nightclubs, cafes and restaurants. However, the ban will not apply to traditional hookahs popular in rural areas. According to the order, legal action will be taken if any complaint is received about the use or sale of flavoured hookahs. “It has also come to notice that various flavours/herbs are also used in hookas and many times, even nicotine and banned drugs are being served in under the guise of flavours or herbs,” the order read.

Credit war over Atal tunnel at Rohtang

Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri recently inspected Atal Tunnel at Rohtang in Lahaul and Spiti with local MLA Ravi Thakur and asked Border Roads Organisation to reinstall foundation stone of the tunnel, which was removed allegedly during the construction. It was laid in 2010 during the UPA regime and carried the name of Sonia Gandhi, the Congress chairperson. However, it took over 10 years to build the tunnel and was inaugurated by PM Modi on October 2, 2020. The deputy chief minister said even if the government at the Centre changed, it would not change the fact that tunnel was Congress’ vision.



