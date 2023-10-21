Cracks among INDIA allies in UP as Samajwadi Party, Cong spar

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The future of the INDIA bloc in Uttar Pradesh appears uncertain, as the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress are engaged in a bitter confrontation.

The ongoing dispute over seat-sharing for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls escalated when former MP CM Kamal Nath added fuel to the fire by dismissing SP chief Akhilesh Yadav’s complaints of betrayal saying “Bhai chorro” (Leave it).

“If Congress didn’t want to give seats (in MP), then they should have said it clearly. Today, SP is fighting only on seats where it has its own organisation. Now, after Madhya Pradesh, I know that the INDIA alliance is for the (parliamentary) elections on a national level. If Congress continues to behave like this, then who will trust them? If we fight with confusion in mind against the BJP, then we won’t succeed,” Yadav said.

The Congress swiftly retaliated, with UPCC chief Ajay Rai accusing the SP of indirectly aiding the BJP and urging the SP to support the Congress in Madhya Pradesh to halt the BJP’s progress. Rai highlighted examples of electoral outcomes to support his claims.

“The public can see who is with BJP. In the Ghosi bypolls, we supported SP and they won. At the same time, Bageshwar bypolls were held in Uttarakhand. They fielded their candidate there but the BJP won and the Congress lost,” he said.

The ongoing rift between the two parties is raising concerns about the unity of the Indian alliance and its ability to effectively challenge the BJP on a national level. The situation remains uncertain as both parties engage in a war of words, leaving the future of their alliance in doubt.

