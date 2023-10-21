Five state assembly polls: BJP readies lists, many sitting MLAs likely to be dropped 

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Friday approved the names of remaining candidates for polls to Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Chhattisgarh legislative assemblies, according to sources. Winnability and wider political acceptability were the deciding factors.

The seal of approval on the names of candidates was given at the meeting of the party’s Central Election Committee (CEC) here. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, National President JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Dr LK Laxman and other members of CEC were present at the meeting.

“Modi, going through the lists prepared by the party after consultation with its units in the poll-bound states, stressed the need for fielding candidates on the basis of their performances, connect with people, winnability and clean political image,” said a source.

“Almost all the names have been approved for the states including the names for the 119-member Telangana assembly elections, which is slated to go to polls on November 30. The announcement of names would most probably be made on Saturday with the approval of the CEC,” said a senior BJP leader.

The BJP has so far declared only 41 candidates, including seven MPs, for the November 25 election to the 200-member Rajasthan assembly, and 136 candidates for the November 17 election to the 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly.

Sources hinted that the names of some MPs and two Union ministers, including Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, were discussed and they may be fielded in the Rajasthan polls. “I am not sure, but a majority of sitting MLAs in all states in the final list of candidates is supposed to be dropped this time as their performances and other factors were discussed,” a senior BJP leader remarked.

When asked about the possibility of senior leaders, including Union ministers, being fielded in assembly polls, a senior BJP functionary quipped, “Wait till Saturday morning. The BJP is a very methodical party, which makes the selection of candidates after considering all factors. But some surprises may spring up tomorrow.”

Sources said the finalisation of tickets for Rajasthan polls took more time as the party wanted to approve the names of totally non-controversial candidates, who carry influences among all sections of people on the ground. It was learnt that Modi also emphasised that candidates should be selected with the coordination of state and central units of the party, to avoid any kind of discontent among the cadres. In Rajasthan, some differences had surfaced, which were sorted out in the presence of Modi, who is again being projected as the poll mascot of the party in assembly elections.

Two Union ministers in the fray?

