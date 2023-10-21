Home Nation

Friday prayers at Jamia Masjid not okayed again

The police and CRPF men armed with anti-riot gear were deployed in the Nowhatta area of downtown Srinagar. 

Published: 21st October 2023 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2023 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

A view of Jamia Masjid in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Amid fear of protests against the Israeli action in Gaza, Srinagar authorities disallowed Friday prayers at Kashmir’s grand mosque, Jamia Masjid in Srinagar, for the second consecutive week and placed Hurriyat Conference leader and cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq under house detention.

The police and CRPF men armed with anti-riot gear were deployed in the Nowhatta area of downtown Srinagar. An official of Anjuman-i-Auqaf Jama Masjid (Jamia’s management body), said the Auqaf was informed not to open the gates for the Friday prayers.

A police official said disallowing Friday prayers at Jamia was taken as a precautionary measure. “The authorities had apprehension that after Friday prayers, people may stage anti-Israel and pro-Palestine rally, thus creating law and order problem,” he said.

It was the second consecutive week that authorities disallowed the Friday congregation prayers in Jamia Masjid Srinagar.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Israel Hamas Jamia Masjid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp