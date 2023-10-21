Friday prayers at Jamia Masjid not okayed again

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Amid fear of protests against the Israeli action in Gaza, Srinagar authorities disallowed Friday prayers at Kashmir’s grand mosque, Jamia Masjid in Srinagar, for the second consecutive week and placed Hurriyat Conference leader and cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq under house detention.

The police and CRPF men armed with anti-riot gear were deployed in the Nowhatta area of downtown Srinagar. An official of Anjuman-i-Auqaf Jama Masjid (Jamia’s management body), said the Auqaf was informed not to open the gates for the Friday prayers.

A police official said disallowing Friday prayers at Jamia was taken as a precautionary measure. “The authorities had apprehension that after Friday prayers, people may stage anti-Israel and pro-Palestine rally, thus creating law and order problem,” he said.

It was the second consecutive week that authorities disallowed the Friday congregation prayers in Jamia Masjid Srinagar.

