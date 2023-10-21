Gujarat ATS busts ISI spy ring, one nabbed

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat Police Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) broke an espionage ring organised by the Pakistani Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) under the pretext of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign after receiving a tip-off from a military intelligence unit.

The accused has been identified as Labhshankar Maheshwari (53). Military Intelligence officials had detected a nefarious operation being run by a Pakistani Intelligence Operative (PIO). The ATS received information from military intelligence that a Pakistani operative was using WhatsApp with an Indian SIM card and infected phones with Remote Access Trojan (RAT).

The accused posing as Army Public School (APS) official, sent messages to security forces via WhatsApp, requesting that they download an ‘apk’ Android program called “Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan” in their phones. Investigation revealed that the accused also sent a message requesting army officials to upload their child’s photo with the national flag on the application, to participate in the competition.

