‘Historical inaccuracies’: CPI meets censor board, seeks ban on ‘Razakar’

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Communist Party of India (CPI) on Friday alleged that ‘Razakar’, a Telugu periodic drama depicting events in Nizam’s Hyderabad before its accession to the Indian Union in 1948, is an “attempt to spread hatred through cinema” and polarise the electorate before the assembly elections in Telangana.

CPI’s Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam and its national secretary K Narayana met the regional director of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) demanding to stop the movie’s release. Viswam has also written to the Board’s chairperson Prasoon Joshi seeking scrutiny of the historical inaccuracies in the movie before issuing certification, to “prevent communalisation of the society through cinema”.

“Razakar, produced by a BJP leader, is an attempt to twist facts and give communal colours to the history of Telangana. It is an attempt to communally polarise the electorate before the Telangana assembly polls,” said a statement from Viswam’s office. The MP, in his letter to Joshi, stated that it (depiction of historical facts) is a serious matter with serious implications.

“Teaser for the Telugu language movie Razakar was released on September 19 on video platform YouTube and the content of the teaser is evidently indicative of the ulterior motives behind making of the movie,” the communiqué stated.

Referring to the teaser of the movie and a song available online, Viswam said that the entire struggle against the oppressive rule of the Nizam is being depicted from a communal prism to polarise the electorate on religious lines before the assembly elections.

