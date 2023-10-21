Namo Bharat: PM Modi launches country’s 1st Regional Rapid Transit System

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Reiterating that the country was scripting a new saga of growth in every sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called it a historic day and the beginning of a new era in the history of railways as he launched the first rapid rail service in Uttar Pradesh.

While inaugurating 17-km priority section of the country’s first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor by flagging off and taking a ride on Namo Bharat train connecting Sahibabad and Duhai Depot stations, Modi cited hosting of the summit of the leaders of the world’s 20 big economies, successful landing of Chandrayaan on moon’s unexplored South Pole, and glorious performance of Indian athletes at recently concluded Asian Games.

Speaking on the occasion, Modi said India has become the centre of attraction and curiosity across the globe after hosting the G20 Summit. “Today India launches 5G on its capabilities and takes it to all corners of the country. Today India does the highest digital transactions in the world...Namo Bharat is also Made in India,” said Modi, adding that the screen door system on the platform was also made in India. He stressed that Namo Bharat was a glimpse of India of the future and exemplified the transformation of the nation with growing economic muscle.

Built at a total cost of Rs 30,000 crore, the RRTS would cut the travel time between Delhi and Meerut via Ghaziabad, Muradnagar, and Modinagar to less than an hour. “Four years back, I laid the foundation stone of the project. Today, the services of Namo Bharat have started. When this Meerut stretch is completed after a year or a year-and-a-half, I will be there at your service,” said the PM exuding confidence in returning to power once again in 2024.

Modi called Namo Bharat a symbol of women’s empowerment. “On this new train, from driver to the entire crew, all are women. This is the symbol of growing women empowerment in India.” Meanwhile, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who was accompanying the PM on the occasion, called it a Navratri gift. “...The most populous state has new infrastructure. This is the effort of the double-engine government that today five cities of UP have metro rail services. In January, metro services will also begin in Agra. The ropeway service is under construction in Varanasi.”

