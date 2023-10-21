North East monsoon commences over Tamil Nadu and Kerala

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The North East Monsoon has commenced over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala today, the Indian Meteorological Department has said.

With the well marked low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal and a cyclonic circulation over the Comorin, northeasterly winds have strengthened over South and Central Bay of Bengal and extend into middle tropospheric levels. Under its influence, the North East Monsoon has commenced in the state today.

The depression over the Arabian Sea has intensified into cyclone ‘Tej’ and is expected to intensify into a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ in the next 36 hours. It is likely to cross Yemen-Oman coasts on October 25. Meanwhile the low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a depression over the Bay of Bengal by Sunday. It is likely to move towards Bangladesh.

S Balachandran, Southern Regional Head of IMD told reporters that fishermen have been advised against going to the Arabian Sea until October 25 and the Bay of Bengal until October 26. Those in deep sea have been asked to return.

“In the next 24 hours, heavy rain may occur in one or two places over Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari,” he said.

The initial phase of the north east monsoon is expected to be weak.

“For the next 5-6 days, the rains may not be intense,” Balachandran said.

