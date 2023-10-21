PM Modi only works for his ‘rich friends’: Priyanka in Rajasthan

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Priyanka Gandhi on Friday said the Modi team worked for its “rich friends” at the cost of poor people in the country. She was addressing a rally in Dausa district as a part of the Congress campaign to raise the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) as a major election issue.

The Congress general secretary said the PM was guilty of making false promises over giving a national status to the ERCP aiming to serve drinking and irrigation water to 13 districts. The party is projecting the canal plan as a major plank in eastern Rajasthan where the party did well in the previous election. The BJP could not open its account in some eastern Rajasthan districts.

“The Modi government has reneged on its promise on the ERCP project. The policy, it seems, is to extract funds from the poor while benefiting industrialists,” she said. The ERCP is not merely a canal project but a lifeline akin to the sacred Ganga for Dausa and the surrounding 12 districts, she said.

Priyanka accused BJP leaders and the Prime Minister of giving priority to their “rich industrialist friends” over the welfare of the common people. “Their focus is not on your well-being but on maintaining their power and furthering their self-interest. Their sole agenda appears to be to extract wealth from the impoverished and enrich the industrialists,” she said.

Taking a dig at the Prime Minister, Priyanka Gandhi questioned, “If Modi is urging people in Rajasthan to vote in his name, is he implying that he intends to relinquish his position as prime minister and become the chief minister? Are there no other capable leaders in the party?”

The Congress leader appealed for party unity and commended the Gehlot government’s efforts. She highlighted the Rajasthan government’s initiatives to alleviate the impact of rising inflation caused by the Central government, including organising inflation relief camps that offer health benefits to the general populace. Priyanka underscored the uniqueness of the state’s health insurance scheme, which provides coverage of up to Rs 25 lakh, a feature not found in other states.

