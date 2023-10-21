Supreme Court restrains Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest in FibreNet case

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday instructed the Andhra Pradesh police not to arrest TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the FibreNet case until a verdict is delivered in the skill development corporation scam case.

A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M Trivedi asked the police to continue the earlier ‘understanding’, as it posted hearing in Naidu’s anticipatory bail plea in the FiberNet case to November 9.

Justice Bose said since the order is reserved for another plea, it would be appropriate if the court took up the instant plea of Naidu after the verdict was delivered.

Earlier this week, the apex court had reserved its order in Naidu’s Special Leave Petition (SLP), challenging the High Court’s refusal to grant him bail in the skill corporation scam case. On October 13, appearing for the TDP chief, senior advocate Siddharth Luthra submitted to the court that police are looking to take Naidu into custody in the FibreNet case despite the fact that he is already in custody for the skill development scam. The court had then asked the police not to take Naidu into custody.

When the case came for hearing on Friday, Justice Bose asked Luthra if they should wait till the judgement in Naidu’s SLP is delivered. Leaving the decision to the court, Luthra urged for the continuance of interim protection, stating that the plea would otherwise be “infructuous.”

Pointing out that Naidu was already in custody and could be questioned, the court sought to know why he had to be formally arrested in the FiberNet case. Senior advocate Ranjit Kumar for the AP government said the court’s permission will be sought for Naidu’s custodial interrogation in the FibreNet case as he is already in judicial custody in another case.

“Unless we can show him to be in our custody, we cannot apply for police custody,” he explained and added the State has no problem in waiting for the court’s judgement. Contending Kumar’s reason, Luthra said, “That is fallacious. It’s a complete misrepresentation of the law. I’m sorry to say this. They have not bothered to ask him any question since September 9 when he was taken into custody.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday instructed the Andhra Pradesh police not to arrest TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the FibreNet case until a verdict is delivered in the skill development corporation scam case. A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M Trivedi asked the police to continue the earlier ‘understanding’, as it posted hearing in Naidu’s anticipatory bail plea in the FiberNet case to November 9. Justice Bose said since the order is reserved for another plea, it would be appropriate if the court took up the instant plea of Naidu after the verdict was delivered. Earlier this week, the apex court had reserved its order in Naidu’s Special Leave Petition (SLP), challenging the High Court’s refusal to grant him bail in the skill corporation scam case. On October 13, appearing for the TDP chief, senior advocate Siddharth Luthra submitted to the court that police are looking to take Naidu into custody in the FibreNet case despite the fact that he is already in custody for the skill development scam. The court had then asked the police not to take Naidu into custody.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); When the case came for hearing on Friday, Justice Bose asked Luthra if they should wait till the judgement in Naidu’s SLP is delivered. Leaving the decision to the court, Luthra urged for the continuance of interim protection, stating that the plea would otherwise be “infructuous.” Pointing out that Naidu was already in custody and could be questioned, the court sought to know why he had to be formally arrested in the FiberNet case. Senior advocate Ranjit Kumar for the AP government said the court’s permission will be sought for Naidu’s custodial interrogation in the FibreNet case as he is already in judicial custody in another case. “Unless we can show him to be in our custody, we cannot apply for police custody,” he explained and added the State has no problem in waiting for the court’s judgement. Contending Kumar’s reason, Luthra said, “That is fallacious. It’s a complete misrepresentation of the law. I’m sorry to say this. They have not bothered to ask him any question since September 9 when he was taken into custody.” Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp