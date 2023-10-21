'This child is everything to us': Bihar CM Nitish on Tejashwi

By Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday created a flutter in political circles by describing his deputy and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as 'his child' and is 'everything to us'.

Giving a clear indication that he was ready to hand over his CM post to Tejashwi at any time, Nitish

while putting his hand on Tejashwi's shoulders said, “He is my child, he is everything to us. We are doing good work together for the state.” He had reached the Chief Secretariat on Saturday morning to offer floral tributes to the first Chief Minister of Bihar, Shri Krishna Singh.

While answering questions from journalists on his statement of friendship with the BJP, he said that his statement was misinterpreted. He had made the statement at the convocation ceremony of Mahatma Gandhi Central University in Motihari.

He added that he never spoke about the party (BJP). He clarified that he was referring to the work done in the interest of Bihar through his initiatives but the media did not cover it and instead focused on trivial issues.

Nitish's display of affection for Tejashwi is not new. Last year, after breaking ties with the BJP in August and forming the government with the great alliance, Nitish declared Tejasvi as his successor. He has already announced that Tejashwi will lead the grand alliance in the 2025 Bihar assembly election

Nitish's announcement has prompted senior JD (U) leader and former union minister Upendra Kushwaha to quit the party and float his own Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal (RLJD).

State Congress president Akhilesh Prasad Singh said, "There is no issue with Tejashwi Prasad Yadav holding the CM post. The grand alliance had contested the 2015 state assembly election by projecting him as the CM candidate."

Meanwhile, former Union Minister and BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "I will answer and give an effective answer, but now who is whose child and who is whose father? It works in the state of Bihar and let it work. But I would like to say that father (Lalu) expects his son (Tejashwi) to become the Chief Minister soon, now it remains to be seen when his uncle (Nitish) leaves the chair."

