Two Naxalites killed in encounter with police in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district

The face-off took place in a forest located under Koyalibeda police station limits when a team of state police was out on an anti-Naxal operation.

Published: 21st October 2023 11:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2023 11:54 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

KANKER: Two Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Saturday, a senior official said.

The face-off took place around 8 a.m. in a forest located under Koyalibeda police station limits when a team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG), a unit of the state police force, was out on an anti-Naxal operation, Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

After the exchange of fire stopped, the bodies of two male Naxalites along with an Insas rifle, one 12-bore rifle and other arms and ammunition were recovered from the spot, he said.

The identity of the deceased Naxalites is yet to be established, the official said, adding that a search operation is still underway in the nearby areas.

Three constituencies in Kanker district are among the 20 assembly seats that will go to polls in the first phase of the two-phased elections in Chhattisgarh to be held on November 7.

Chhattisgarh naxalites police encounter

