Home Nation

6.1 magnitude earthquake hits Kathmandu Valley

There was no report of any death or damage resulting from the tremor. The jolt was also felt in other districts of Bagmati and Gandaki provinces.

Published: 22nd October 2023 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2023 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

Manila_Earthquake

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KATHMANDU: An earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale on Sunday hit Kathmandu, the capital city of Nepal.

According to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre, the earthquake with epicentre in Dhading district was recorded at 7:39 am.

There was no report of any death or damage resulting from the tremor. The jolt was also felt in other districts of Bagmati and Gandaki provinces.

Earthquakes are common in Nepal which is situated on the ridge where the Tibetan and Indian tectonic plates meet and advance two meters closer to one another every century which results in pressure which is released in the form of earthquakes.

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake and subsequent aftershocks killed around 9,000 people in 2015.

As the government's post-disaster needs assessment (PDNA) report noted, Nepal is the 11th most earthquake-prone country in the world.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
earthquake Kathmandu Nepal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp