Home Nation

ISRO prefers woman fighter test pilots for its manned mission, possible in future, says Somanath

ISRO had successfully launched a TV-D1 test vehicle ahead of the human space flight mission Gaganyaan on Saturday.

Published: 22nd October 2023 03:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2023 04:04 PM   |  A+A-

ISRO's TV-D1 test flight of Mission Gaganyaan launched successfully. (Photo | ISRO Twitter)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: ISRO prefers woman fighter test pilots or female scientists for its much-awaited human space flight programme Gaganyaan mission and it is possible to send them in the future, the space agency chief S Somanath said on Sunday.

He also said ISRO would send a female humanoid - a robot that resembles a human - in its unmanned Gaganyaan spacecraft next year.

The ambitious mission aims to send humans into space on a Low Earth Orbit of 400 km for three days and bring them safely back to Earth.

"No doubt about it, but we have to find out such possible (women) candidates in the future," Somanath told PTI over phone in response to a query.

His statement came a day after the ISRO successfully launched its TV-D1 test vehicle ahead of the human space flight mission Gaganyaan.

He said the manned mission is expected by 2025 and that it will be a short-duration mission.

"Right now, the initial candidates are to be from Air Force fighter test pilots, they are a bit different category. Right now, we are not having women fighter test pilots. So, once they come, that is one route," the Chairman said.

"The second option was when there would be more scientific activity," he said.

"Then, scientists will come as astronauts. So, at that time, I believe that more possibilities for women are there. Currently, possibilities are lesser because there are no women fighter test pilots," Somanath explained.

To a question, he said the ISRO's target is to put a fully operational space station by 2035.

ISRO had successfully launched a TV-D1 test vehicle ahead of the human space flight mission Gaganyaan on Saturday.

After overcoming initial hiccups including delays, the space agency successfully launched the test vehicle with payloads related to the country's ambitious Gaganyaan programme.

Scientists simulated an abort situation for the Crew Escape System to carry the Crew Module of the test vehicle out as they made a splash into the Bay of Bengal with planned precision.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ISRO S Somanath Gaganyaan TV-D1

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp