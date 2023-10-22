Home Nation

Maharashtra Commission for Women chief Chakankar demands action in Beed woman stripping case

A complaint has been lodged in this connection against three persons, including the wife of a BJP MLC.

Published: 22nd October 2023

Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW) chief Rupali Chakankar. (Photo | Rupali Chakankar)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW) chief Rupali Chakankar on Sunday demanded police action in a case of alleged stripping of a woman over a land dispute in Beed district.

Chakankar in a post on X said the commission will follow it up till the woman gets justice.

"I have come to know about the stripping of a woman over a land dispute in Beed district. I have personally sought details of the incident from the Beed police superintendent. A case is registered against Prajakta Suresh Dhas, Raghu Pawar, and Rahul Jagdale," she said.

"The incident is outrageous. I have asked the police to take further action immediately," Chakankar said.

Responding to the case against his wife, MLC Suresh Dhas told reporters, "The complaint is politically motivated. I will give a detailed reaction to it at an appropriate time."

