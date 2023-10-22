Maharashtra Commission for Women chief Chakankar demands action in Beed woman stripping case

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW) chief Rupali Chakankar on Sunday demanded police action in a case of alleged stripping of a woman over a land dispute in Beed district.

A complaint has been lodged in this connection against three persons, including the wife of a BJP MLC.

Chakankar in a post on X said the commission will follow it up till the woman gets justice.

"I have come to know about the stripping of a woman over a land dispute in Beed district. I have personally sought details of the incident from the Beed police superintendent. A case is registered against Prajakta Suresh Dhas, Raghu Pawar, and Rahul Jagdale," she said.

बीडमध्ये जमिनीच्या वादातून महिलेचा विनयभंग करत निर्वस्त्र करण्यात आल्याची घटना समोर आली आहे. घटना कळताच मी स्वतः पोलीस अधिक्षक बीड यांच्याशी दूरध्वनीवरून माहिती घेतली.अतिशय संतापजनक अशा या घटनेत रघु पवार, राहुल जगदाळे, प्राजक्ता सुरेश धस यांच्यावर गुन्हा दाखल करण्यात आला आहे.1/2 — Rupali Chakankar (@ChakankarSpeaks) October 22, 2023

"The incident is outrageous. I have asked the police to take further action immediately," Chakankar said.

Responding to the case against his wife, MLC Suresh Dhas told reporters, "The complaint is politically motivated. I will give a detailed reaction to it at an appropriate time."

