BJP MLC's wife booked for sexually assaulting woman over land dispute in Maharashtra

Three persons including the wife of a BJP MLC have been booked by the police for allegedly sexually assaulting and stripping a 40-year-old woman in Maharashtra’s Beed district.

One of the accused Prajakta Dhas is the wife of BJP MLC Suresh Dhas.

The incident took place on October 15 but the case was registered only on Saturday under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, after the video of the alleged incident went viral on social media.

Scroll reported that the complainant alleged that Prajakta Dhas had attempted to forcibly take possession of her ancestral land with the help of her associates Rahul Jagdale and Raghav Pawar.

She said in her complaint that the two men - Jagdali and Pawar - assaulted her on the orders of Prajakta Dhas when she, her husband and her daughter-in-law were working in their field.

Prajakta Dhas allegedly claimed that the land belonged to her, while the complainant asserted that it had been in her family for 65 years.

Chief of Maharashtra State Commission for Women Rupali Chakankar has also intervened and directed the police to take action in the complaint.

बीडमध्ये जमिनीच्या वादातून महिलेचा विनयभंग करत निर्वस्त्र करण्यात आल्याची घटना समोर आली आहे. घटना कळताच मी स्वतः पोलीस अधिक्षक बीड यांच्याशी दूरध्वनीवरून माहिती घेतली.अतिशय संतापजनक अशा या घटनेत रघु पवार, राहुल जगदाळे, प्राजक्ता सुरेश धस यांच्यावर गुन्हा दाखल करण्यात आला आहे.1/2 — Rupali Chakankar (@ChakankarSpeaks) October 22, 2023

Rupali posted a message on X, saying they (the commission) will follow up till the woman gets justice.

Suresh Dhas has meanwhile claimed that fake charges have been foisted on his wife due to political pressure.

