BSP MP Danish Ali backs Azam Khan's 'we can get encountered' statement

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Backing Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan's statement on UP Police, Bahujan Samaj Party MP Danish Ali said that it is a serious matter and that there shouldn't be much 'hue and cry' about his statement.

Supporting Azam Khan's statement, BSP leader Danish Ali said "Azam Khan has given a statement in the context of the current regime of Uttar Pradesh government, custodial killings of former MPs and MLAs are taking place in Uttar Pradesh."

"There shouldn't be any hue and cry over his statement. This is a serious matter, and Azam Khan's statement needs to be taken seriously," he said.

Targeting the Uttar Pradesh Government, BSP MP Danish Ali said, "Azam Khan's family members, who are in judicial custody, are being shifted from Rampur jail to different jails, so this shows the attitude of the government".

The Uttar Pradesh police on Saturday night shifted Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam to different jails from Rampur.

Before sitting inside the police car, Azam Khan was seen speaking to the media. He said, "Anything can happen to us; we can get encountered in between our journeys."

Visuals showed, Abdullah Azam being taken in a police van amid heavy security. Although his wife Tanzeem Fatima was not shifted to any different location, she is in Rampur jail.

Azam Khan, his wife Tanzeem Fatima, and his son Abdullah Azam, who were convicted by a court in Uttar Pradesh on October 18 in a fake birth certificate case, were awarded a seven-year jail term and a fine of Rs 15,000 to all three of them.

Notably, gangster-turned politicians Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmad were shot dead by assailants posing as journalists on April 15 outside the hospital in Prayagraj.

Ahmed and his brother, Ashraf, both in handcuffs, were speaking to journalists on the way to a medical check-up at a hospital seconds before they were both shot.

Atiq was brought back to Prayagraj from Gujarat to appear in a local court as it announced his sentencing in a kidnapping case.

Atiq Ahmed was accused in the 2005 murder of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Raju Pal and also in the killing of a key witness in that case, Umesh Pal, in February this year.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: Backing Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan's statement on UP Police, Bahujan Samaj Party MP Danish Ali said that it is a serious matter and that there shouldn't be much 'hue and cry' about his statement. Supporting Azam Khan's statement, BSP leader Danish Ali said "Azam Khan has given a statement in the context of the current regime of Uttar Pradesh government, custodial killings of former MPs and MLAs are taking place in Uttar Pradesh." "There shouldn't be any hue and cry over his statement. This is a serious matter, and Azam Khan's statement needs to be taken seriously," he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Targeting the Uttar Pradesh Government, BSP MP Danish Ali said, "Azam Khan's family members, who are in judicial custody, are being shifted from Rampur jail to different jails, so this shows the attitude of the government". The Uttar Pradesh police on Saturday night shifted Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam to different jails from Rampur. Before sitting inside the police car, Azam Khan was seen speaking to the media. He said, "Anything can happen to us; we can get encountered in between our journeys." Visuals showed, Abdullah Azam being taken in a police van amid heavy security. Although his wife Tanzeem Fatima was not shifted to any different location, she is in Rampur jail. Azam Khan, his wife Tanzeem Fatima, and his son Abdullah Azam, who were convicted by a court in Uttar Pradesh on October 18 in a fake birth certificate case, were awarded a seven-year jail term and a fine of Rs 15,000 to all three of them. Notably, gangster-turned politicians Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmad were shot dead by assailants posing as journalists on April 15 outside the hospital in Prayagraj. Ahmed and his brother, Ashraf, both in handcuffs, were speaking to journalists on the way to a medical check-up at a hospital seconds before they were both shot. Atiq was brought back to Prayagraj from Gujarat to appear in a local court as it announced his sentencing in a kidnapping case. Atiq Ahmed was accused in the 2005 murder of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Raju Pal and also in the killing of a key witness in that case, Umesh Pal, in February this year. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp