CPI plans videos for OTT platforms to revive prospects during 100-year celebrations

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Communist Party of India (CPI), in a bid to revive its fortunes, plans to produce video contents for OTT platforms as part of its centenary celebrations. This is besides the literature the party plans to publish on its contribution to the freedom struggle and biographies of prominent party leaders, including its founding members.

The idea is to reiterate the important role played by communist leaders during the independence struggle and party-guided movements, said CPI’s national secretariat member Bhalchandra Kango. According to Kango, the party has already approached some directors to materialise the plan.

“Movies and documentaries for OTT platforms are proposed. We have approached some directors though the proposal is at the planning stage. The idea is how to be election-ready. People need to be reminded about the party’s history, its leaders and CPI-guided struggles such as liberation of Goa and Puducherry. The role of All India Students’ Federation (AISF) in freedom struggle will be told and also how the Indian Peoples’ Theatre Association (IPTA) has helped in shaping up or thinking of Bollywood,” Kango said.

The CPI will be completing 100 years of its formation in 1925. The party was formed in December 1925 in Kanpur. The AISF came into being in 1936 and IPTA was born seven years later. The theatre artists’ association promoted themes related to the Indian freedom struggle with the help of revolutionary songs, plays, street plays and revival of folk forms of art and culture.

Noted artistes such as re Prithviraj Kapoor, Balraj Sahni, Kaifi Azmi and Dina Pathak were part of the association. To organise a slew of activities including printing of biographies and history booklets, a 20-member national-level committee has been formed. More members will be added to the panel as each state will be nominating their representatives.

“Certain programmes have been given. Like publication of literature. A series on party’s participation in the freedom struggle, martyrs who fought for the cause of people, biographies and history of party-guided struggle, about comrades who led the struggle, heroic fight against the Nizam’s rule in Telangana,” said Kango, adding that some activities have already been initiated.

Last year, during the 24th national congress of the party in Vijayawada, CPI general secretary D Raja urged the rank and file to plan and celebrate in advance. He also encouraged CPI cadre to strengthen the outfit and enroll new members.

“The plans are to involve party sympathisers, well wishers and old comrades in the 100 years celebrations,” said the CPI leader.

Jogging memory

According to CPI’s national secretariat member Bhalchandra Kango, the party has already approached some directors for creating the video content. The idea is to reiterate the important role played by communist leaders during the independence struggle and party-led movements.

