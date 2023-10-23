Israel- Hamas war: SFI members holding Pro-Palestine demonstration detained in Delhi

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Students' Federation of India (SFI) members were detained in the national capital while holding a pro-Palestine demonstration on Monday.

SFI members were detained at Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road in the national capital when they were on their way to the Israel Embassy to hold a demonstration amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

#WATCH | SFI members holding pro-Palestine demonstration, on their way to Israel Embassy, detained at Dr APJ Abdul Kalam road in Delhi

There have been a number of public rallies in India both in support of Israel and Palestine since the war between Israel and Hamas began after the terror group's sudden attack in Israel on October 7.

On October 19, Women in the Saidabad area of Hyderabad gathered at a Dargah ground to demonstrate solidarity with Palestine.

Earlier on October 17, a group of people staged a public march in Ahmedabad in support of Israel in its ongoing war with Palestine-based militant group Hamas.

The war, which is in its 17th day on Monday, is the deadliest of five Gaza wars for both sides.

At least 3,478 people have been killed with more than 12,000 others injured in the Gaza Strip since Israel began bombarding the coastal enclave on October 7.

At least 1,300 Israelis were killed in the Hamas attacks that started the latest conflict, while at least 199 people are thought to have been taken hostage by the militant group. After that, Al-Ahil Hospital, which was packed with wounded and other Palestinians seeking shelter, was destroyed in an air strike, killing at least 500 Palestinians.

