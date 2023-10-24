15-year-old boy stabbed to death by friends in UP village

By PTI

AMETHI: A 15-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed to death by his friends in a village here, police said on Tuesday.

The body of Meraj was retrieved from a forest in Mohabbatpur village in Jagdishpur town on Monday night, they said.

Meraj's father Riyaz told police that his son had gone to a wedding in the village with his friends Ghulam and Parikal Ali on Sunday night but did not return home.

When the family approached the duo to enquire about Meraj, they could not give a satisfactory answer, police said.

Station House Officer of Jagdishpur Police Station Rakesh Singh said Meraj's friends, who are also minors, have been detained and the police are questioning them.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

AMETHI: A 15-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed to death by his friends in a village here, police said on Tuesday. The body of Meraj was retrieved from a forest in Mohabbatpur village in Jagdishpur town on Monday night, they said. Meraj's father Riyaz told police that his son had gone to a wedding in the village with his friends Ghulam and Parikal Ali on Sunday night but did not return home.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); When the family approached the duo to enquire about Meraj, they could not give a satisfactory answer, police said. Station House Officer of Jagdishpur Police Station Rakesh Singh said Meraj's friends, who are also minors, have been detained and the police are questioning them. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp