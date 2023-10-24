Home Nation

Cultural Marxists, woke people using media, spoiling country's education, culture: Mohan Bhagwat 

The RSS chief described cultural Marxists and woke as selfish, discriminatory and deceitful forces using their influence in media and academia to spoil the country's education and culture.

Published: 24th October 2023

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat during the RSS 'Vijayadashami Utsav', in Nagpur, Maharashtra on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. (PTI)

By PTI

NAGPUR: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said cultural Marxists and woke elements are using their influence in media and academia to spoil the country's education and culture.

Addressing the RSS Dussehra rally in Nagpur, Bhagwat described cultural Marxists and woke as selfish, discriminatory and deceitful forces using their influence in media and academia to spoil the country's education and culture.

These destructive forces call themselves "woke" and claim to be working for some lofty goals, but their real goals are to disrupt orderliness in the world, he said.

"These selfish, discriminatory and deceitful forces seeking their sectarian interests are making efforts to disrupt social cohesion and promote conflict. They wear various cloaks. Some of them call themselves cultural Marxists or woke," he said.

Bhagwat said cultural Marxists reward, promote and spread anarchy.

"They take control of the media and academia, and plunge education, culture, politics and social environment into confusion, chaos, and corruption," he said.

