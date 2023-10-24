Home Nation

Eight-year-old dies after stray dog bite in Agra

It is said that the girl's mother allegedly used home remedies instead of the anti-rabies vaccine(ARV).

Published: 24th October 2023 05:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2023 05:02 PM   |  A+A-

Stray dogs

Image of stray dogs for representational purpose. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By PTI

AGRA: An-eight-year-old girl, who was bitten by a stray dog in Agra about two weeks ago, died on Saturday, an official said on Tuesday.

The girl's mother allegedly used home remedies instead of the anti-rabies vaccine(ARV).

Dr Jitendra Verma, head of the community health centre (CHC), Bah block, told PTI the girl was brought to the centre for the last time and the family initially ignored the advice to take her to SN Medical College in Agra for treatment. The girl died on the way while being taken to SN Medical College when her condition deteriorated.

"The girl was bitten by a stray dog about 10-15 days ago. She did not inform about the incident to anyone in her family except her mother. Her mother applied home remedies, but when the girl's condition deteriorated, they brought her to the CHC on Saturday," he added.

READ MORE | Wagh Bakri Tea Group scion Parag Desai dies post dog attack near Ahmedabad residence

The girl was a resident of Bah block's Chausangi village. Her father Dharmendra Singh works as a labourer, and her mother is a housewife.

Dr Verma said, "After the dog bite, the first dose of ARV should be given to the victim within 24 hours. After that, another dose should be given on the third day and thereafter on the seventh day. The last dose should be given on the 28th day."

"The symptoms of dog bites are hydrophobia (fear of water), pain in the neck and vomiting," he added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
stray dog Agra Dog Bite

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp