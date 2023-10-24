Home Nation

Five of family killed as car falls off bridge in Jharkhand

The accident occurred when one of the family members, started driving the vehicle to take selfies and lost control of the SUV.

By PTI

DEOGHAR: Five members of a family were killed in Jharkhand's Deoghar district after their car fell off a bridge on Tuesday morning, police said.

The accident occurred when their vehicle fell from the bridge into the Siktia barrage, Deoghar Superintendent of Police Ajit Peter Dungdung said.

"Five members of a family were killed when their car fell off the bridge into the barrage while the driver of the SUV has been injured," the SP told PTI.

Those killed in the accident have been identified as Mukesh Rai (30), an engineer, his wife Lovely Kumari (27), brother-in-law Roshan Choudhary (23), a boy and a one-and-half-year-old girl, police said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations.

The accident took place when the vehicle was on its way to Giridih from Asansol Sankul village in Sarath, Deoghar.

"It occurred when one of the family members, an engineer by profession, started driving the vehicle to take selfies and lost control of the SUV," the police added.

Jharkhand Deoghar district

