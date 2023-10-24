IIT aspirant studying in Kota ends life at home in Uttar Pradesh

By PTI

BALLIA: A 20-year-old student preparing for IIT in Rajasthan's Kota allegedly died by suicide at his native home here, police said on Tuesday.

Roshan Verma was sleeping with his family members on the verandah of his house in Devki Chhapra village on Monday night.

When everyone was asleep, he went to his room and took his own life, they said.

After completing his Class 12 exams, Roshan was preparing for IIT in Kota. He had come home on holiday, police said. His family came to know about the incident the next morning, they said.

According to the family, Roshan had been suffering from a severe headache for the last few days and was getting his treatment.

It is believed that he committed suicide because of it, SHO Dharam Veer Singh The body has been sent for post-mortem, the SHO said.

