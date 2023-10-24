Modi government increased the budget for farmers several times: Amit Shah

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Union Home Minister, Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah attacked previous governments saying that previous governments had done a lot of injustice to Indian farmers. Calming “Before Prime Minister Modi came to power in 2014, the budget for farmers was only Rs 22,000 crore, while the Modi government's budget for 2022-23 is Rs 1,22,000 crore.” Amit Shah was addressing the gathering at the inauguration program of India’s 1st IFFCO Nano DAP (liquid) manufacturing unit at Kalol, Gujarat on Tuesday.

Amit Shah attempted to demonstrate how much harm previous governments had done to farmers by comparing the agriculture budgets of previous governments to the Modi government's budget for 2022-23.

Addressing the Gathering at IFFCO Shah said “Before Prime Minister Modi came to power in 2014, the budget for farmers was only Rs 22,000 crore, while the Modi government's budget for 2022-23 is Rs 1,22,000 crore. The Modi government appears to have increased the budget by one lakh crore rupees, and the Modi government is continually implementing farmer-friendly actions.”

“Farmers received loans totaling seven lakh crores in 2013-14, whereas the Modi government at the center provided loans totaling 19 lakh crores in 2023-24.” Shah Added.

Union Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah gave the statistics of how unfair the previous governments have been in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) in agricultural products.

Shah claimed that “In previous governments, the MSP of rice was Rs 1310, while the Modi government increased it to Rs 2203, which is an increase of about 68 per cent, the MSP of wheat was Rs 1,400, the Modi government increased it to Rs 2275, while the MSP of pearl millet (Bajra) was Rs 1250 was increased by the Modi government to 2500 rupees which shows an increase of 100 per cent.”

“Following Corona, when fertilizer prices increased in global markets, the Modi government did not impose additional burdens on farmers; in 2013-14, the fertilizer subsidy was 73,000 crores, which will increase to 2,55,000 crore rupees in 2022-23,” said Shah

During the day, the Union Home Minister attended various programs, including laying the foundation stone for a sports complex in Gandhinagar and laying the groundwork for various development projects in Sanand.

On Monday, Shah also attended the 'Raas Garba' in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Devotees worship Maa Durga's nine incarnations during the nine-day Navratri festival in order to obtain her blessings.

