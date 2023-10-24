Home Nation

Shankar Mahadevan lauds RSS contribution in preserving ideology of 'Akhand Bharat'

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat with singer Shankar Mahadevan

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat with singer Shankar Mahadevan and others during the RSS 'Vijayadashami Utsav', in Nagpur, Maharashtra, on Oct 24, 2023. (PTI)

By PTI

NAGPUR: Noted singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan on Tuesday hailed the contribution of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) towards the nation, its culture, traditions and preservation of the ideology of "Akhand Bharat".

Addressing the annual Vijayadashami programme of the RSS in Reshimbagh area of Nagpur, 56-year-old Mahadevan, who was the chief guest at the event, began his speech with the rendition of Saraswati Vandana, addressed to the goddess of knowledge.

The musician, who is a Padma Shri awardee, expressed his appreciation for the RSS.

"What can I say on it? I only salute you. The contribution of the RSS is greater than anyone in preserving our ideology of 'Akhand Bharat,' our traditions, our culture," he said.

Mahadevan said after he got the invitation to attend the RSS event as the chief guest, he received congratulatory calls from many people, a gesture which he found deeply touching.

He recounted his meeting with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Mumbai, describing it as a fulfilling experience and expressed his gratitude for the warm invitation.

"I am fortunate. The invitation was personal, served with a lot of warmth," he said.

He also visited Hedgewar Smruti Mandir, the memorial of RSS founder Dr K B Hedgewar in Nagpur, and appreciated the Sangh's Dussehra programme and the coordination with which it was organised.

"I am more proud of being a Bharatiya Nagrik (Indian citizen) today," he said.

Mahadevan also urged people to contribute to nation-building through remarkable work in their respective fields.

