Home Nation

10 injured as bus meets with accident in Thane district

A truck rammed into the bus from the rear side pushing it onto the divider. In the meanwhile, another bus hit the truck from behind and overturned due to the impact.

Published: 25th October 2023 11:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2023 11:45 AM   |  A+A-

Road accident

image used for representation purpose only

By PTI

THANE: About ten persons were injured when a private bus taking people back from Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Dussehra rally in Mumbai met with an accident in Thane district, the police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 12:30 am on the Kolambe bridge on the Mumbai-Nashik highway near Shahapur. A truck rammed into the bus from the rear side pushing it onto the divider. In the meanwhile, another bus hit the truck from behind and overturned due to the impact. About ten people were injured, including two seriously, said an official.

The police used cranes to move to buses and clear the road, he said.

The first bus was carrying about 20 people, who were returning after attending CM Shinde's rally in Mumbai, said an official from Thane rural police control room. It was going towards Sillod in Nashik district, he said.

The injured were taken to a local government hospital for treatment, said the official from Thane police's rural control room.

Shinde on Tuesday addressed thousands of people at the Shiv Sena's Dussehra rally at Azad Maidan in Mumbai. His rival and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray held his party's annual rally at Shivaji Park.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Eknath Shinde rally accident

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp