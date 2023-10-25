Mohan Bhagwat takes a swipe at woke elements

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday advised people to cast their vote carefully in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections keeping in mind vital issues like the unity and integrity of the country. Addressing the annual Dusshera rally of the RSS in Nagpur, Bhagwat took a swipe at influential cultural Marxists and woke elements, alleging they are using their influence in the media and academia to spoil the country’s education and culture.

“These forces are opposed to all orderliness and morality, beneficence, culture, dignity and restraint in the world. In order for a handful of people to have complete control over the entire human race, they reward, promote and spread anarchy and indiscretion. Their modus involves taking control of the media and academia, and plunging education, culture, politics and social environment into confusion, chaos, and corruption,” he said.

Turning to the Manipur conflict, he wondered how hatred erupted in a place that was peaceful for almost a decade. “Which foreign powers may be interested in taking advantage of such unrest and instability in Manipur?” he asked.

