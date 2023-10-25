Home Nation

Chardham portals to close next month

The date and muhurat of the closing of the portals of the Yamunotri and Badrinath shrines have been fixed on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra.

Published: 25th October 2023 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2023 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple

Image related to Chardham Yatra used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By Narendra Sethi
Express News Service

DEHRADUN:  Dates for the closure of the Chardham temples portal during the winter season have been announced. “The portals of Badrinath Dham will be closed for devotees for the winter season on November 18, while the portals of the world-famous Yamunotri shrine will be closed on November 15,” Badri Kedar Temple Committee president Ajendra Ajay told this newspaper.

“The date and muhurat of the closing of the portals of the Yamunotri and Badrinath shrines have been fixed on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra,” Yogendra Singh, chief executive officer of the Badri Kedar Temple Committee, told this newspaper. According to a meeting of the Purohit Samaj at the temple complex in Kharshali village on Tuesday, the time to close the portals was fixed.

According to the temple committee, “The portals of Yamunotri Dham will be closed for six months on Wednesday, November 15 at 11.57 am after special worship in Abhijeet Muhurat (Makar Lagna) on the auspicious occasion of Bhai Dooj.” Suresh Uniyal, Rajswaroop Uniyal, and Pankaj Uniyal, among others were present.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chardham temples portal Badrinath Dham Badri Kedar Temple Committee Ajendra Ajay Yamunotri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp