Chardham portals to close next month

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Dates for the closure of the Chardham temples portal during the winter season have been announced. “The portals of Badrinath Dham will be closed for devotees for the winter season on November 18, while the portals of the world-famous Yamunotri shrine will be closed on November 15,” Badri Kedar Temple Committee president Ajendra Ajay told this newspaper.

“The date and muhurat of the closing of the portals of the Yamunotri and Badrinath shrines have been fixed on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra,” Yogendra Singh, chief executive officer of the Badri Kedar Temple Committee, told this newspaper. According to a meeting of the Purohit Samaj at the temple complex in Kharshali village on Tuesday, the time to close the portals was fixed.

According to the temple committee, “The portals of Yamunotri Dham will be closed for six months on Wednesday, November 15 at 11.57 am after special worship in Abhijeet Muhurat (Makar Lagna) on the auspicious occasion of Bhai Dooj.” Suresh Uniyal, Rajswaroop Uniyal, and Pankaj Uniyal, among others were present.

