Congress likely to change candidates in 4 MP seats

BHOPAL: There was an element of unpredictability when the Congress released its lists of candidates on October 15 and 19 for Madhya Pradesh. The party left out only one nomination for the Amla-SC seat. The party’s predicament was centred on the resignation of woman deputy collector Nisha Bangre from her job.

The state government until Monday night delayed accepting her resignation, prompting the Congress to announce Manoj Malve’s candidature as a “replacement” for Bangre.

It is now believed that Congress would change its candidates on at least four seats, including from the Amla-SC seat in Betul district. The state government (which was asked recently by the MP High Court to decide on Bangre’s resignation by October 23), finally accepted her resignation from government service, eventually paving the passage for her to contest the November 17 assembly polls from Amla-SC.

The Congress, to be on the safer side, named the 2018 polls runner-up Manoj Malve from the Amla-SC seat, a few hours before the state government finally accepted her resignation on Monday night. With it the party named candidates for all 230 seats.

Posted as deputy collector in Chhatarpur district, Bangre quit her government job, allegedly over denial of leave by the government for attending her housewarming and an all-religion meeting in Betul’s Amla area.

Though she had made it clear that the leave application or the housewarming/all-religion event had nothing to do with her poll ambition, political circles were abuzz about Bangre doing all that to further her poll prospects (without quitting her government job, she couldn’t have contested the polls).

After a delay in accepting her June resignation, she carried out a protest march along with Congress leaders to meet CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan last month. She was involved in a scuffle with the cops on the way to the CM’s residence, booked under Section 151 IPC and was in judicial custody.

Jyotiraditya Scindia aide booked

The opposition Congress has demanded removal of a Jyotiraditya Scindia-loyalist, Madhya Pradesh minister Govind Singh Rajput, from the state cabinet and ban on him from contesting the November 17 polls, in the wake of a case of poll code violation being lodged against him on Monday. The complaint filed against Rajput was related to a viral video in where he announced Rs 25 lakh to BJP heads of those booths, where Congress would secure low votes.

