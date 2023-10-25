Drama of unity in Delhi, wrestling in states: Naqvi hits out at INDIA bloc partners

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A day after the JD(U) released a list of five candidates for the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Wednesday said there is a "drama" of friendship among INDIA bloc partners in Delhi, even as they are "wrestling" in the states.

Hitting out at the Congress, Naqvi alleged the grand old party is a "syndicate of swindlers" and that its "mohabbat ki dukaan (shop of spreading love)" is selling "dhokhe ka samaan (tools of betrayal)".

The opposition's stopgap arrangement will not be able to conquer the "mountain of mass mandate", he said, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity, credibility, and acceptability among the people will "knockout" the opposition alliance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Naqvi alleged that the Congress has a long history of "deception and betrayal".

The grand old party believes in "power for dynasty and tower of trouble for others", he said, adding that the Congress has "duped" one and all.

"There is a 'natak' (drama) of friendship (between INDIA alliance partners) in Delhi, while there is a 'bhangra of kushti (wrestling)' between them in states," Naqvi said.

The JD(U) on Tuesday came out with a list of five candidates for assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, where its ally Congress is trying to wrestle power from the BJP.

Interestingly, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the JD(U) supremo, had dumped the BJP a year ago when he joined the Mahagathbandhan comprising arch-rival Lalu Prasad's RJD, Congress and the Left and vowed to defeat the NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls by forging a nationwide opposition unity.

His efforts played a significant role in the formation of the multi-party INDIA coalition.

