Home Nation

How many times will you use Lord Ram for political gain: Sibal to BJP

Sibal's remarks came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi noted that a grand temple dedicated to Lord Ram is being built in Ayodhya.

Published: 25th October 2023 01:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2023 01:20 PM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal addresses a press conference at party headquarters in New Delhi.

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Wednesday accused the BJP of using Lord Ram for political gain, and said the ruling party's governance does not display any of his virtues.

Sibal's remarks came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi noted that a grand temple dedicated to Lord Ram is being built in Ayodhya.

"Bhagawan Shri Ram bas aane hi wale hain (Lord Ram's arrival is imminent)," Modi said, asserting that prayers at the temple during the next Ramnavmi will spread happiness in the entire world.

In a post on X, Sibal said, "To the BJP How many times will you use Lord Ram for political gain? Why don't you embrace the virtues of Lord Ram: His: valour, chivalry, loyalty, compassion, love, obedience, courage, and equipoise".

"Your governance does not display any of these virtues!" Sibal said.

Sibal, who was a Union minister during UPA I and II, quit the Congress in May last year and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an Independent member with the Samajwadi Party's support.

He has floated a non-electoral platform 'Insaaf' aimed at fighting injustice.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kapil Sibal BJP Lord Ram

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp